Russian army fired 20 Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles last night, 16 of them shot down – Ukrainian Air Force

Last night, the Russian Armed Forces fired 20 Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles at Ukraine, 16 of them were shot down, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Illia Yevlash has said.

"The Russian Armed Forces used Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles. The enemy fired 20 missiles across Ukraine, 16 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units," he said on the national telethon on Thursday.

According to Yevlash, the enemy also used MIG-31-K aircraft, which are carriers of Kinzhal missiles.

"8 MiGs took off from Tambov last night. There were launches of six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to fight these missiles... So, we need special means that can protect our cities and energy system, in particular the Patriot systems," he said.