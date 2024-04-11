Facts

09:31 11.04.2024

At night, Russia launches over 40 missiles, about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some shot down

2 min read
At night, Russia launches over 40 missiles, about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some shot down

On the night of April 11, Russia launched more than 40 missiles and about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some of them were shot down, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to everyone who is now eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack, and to every soldier of our air defense who was on guard at night. More than 40 missiles and about 40 more attack drones. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. Unfortunately, only a part," the president said on Telegram.

In particular, according to Zelenskyy, Russian terrorists again targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

"There was another vile missile attack on Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Objects in other regions were also targeted: Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Lviv," he wrote.

As Zelenskyy noted, "each of our neighbors in Europe, each of the other partners sees how critical Ukraine's need for air defense is."

"It is here, right now, it is our opportunity to overcome Russian terror that the world can prove that everyone equally perceives terror as a crime. If Russia is allowed to continue to do this, if Russian missiles and drones hit not only Ukraine, but also the determination of the partners, this will be a global resolution to terror," he emphasized.

"We need air defense and other defense support, not turning a blind eye and long discussions," the president added.

Tags: #drones #missiles

MORE ABOUT

10:57 11.04.2024
Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

12:18 10.04.2024
Enemy missiles shot down over sea near Odesa, infrastructure facility hit

Enemy missiles shot down over sea near Odesa, infrastructure facility hit

12:21 05.04.2024
Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

11:00 04.04.2024
URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

10:21 04.04.2024
After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

10:24 02.04.2024
Ukraine increases production of drones hitting targets over 1000 km – Fedorov

Ukraine increases production of drones hitting targets over 1000 km – Fedorov

20:38 01.04.2024
Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

16:05 01.04.2024
Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

15:51 29.03.2024
Two missiles launched by Russia at Odesa downed, child injured – local authorities

Two missiles launched by Russia at Odesa downed, child injured – local authorities

19:03 25.03.2024
URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives to Lithuania to participate in Three Seas summit, sign new bilateral security agreement

Russian attacks completely destroy Trypilska TPP – head of Centerenergo's supervisory board

Rada passes bill on mobilization at final stage

Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

LATEST

Zelenskyy arrives to Lithuania to participate in Three Seas summit, sign new bilateral security agreement

Russian attacks completely destroy Trypilska TPP – head of Centerenergo's supervisory board

Rada passes bill on mobilization at final stage

PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Nordic, Baltic states establish Consultative Group to support Ukraine – Kuleba

Stoltenberg says Ukraine's strikes against Russian military targets outside Ukrainian territory acceptable

AD
AD
AD
AD