At night, Russia launches over 40 missiles, about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some shot down

On the night of April 11, Russia launched more than 40 missiles and about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some of them were shot down, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to everyone who is now eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack, and to every soldier of our air defense who was on guard at night. More than 40 missiles and about 40 more attack drones. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. Unfortunately, only a part," the president said on Telegram.

In particular, according to Zelenskyy, Russian terrorists again targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

"There was another vile missile attack on Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Objects in other regions were also targeted: Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Lviv," he wrote.

As Zelenskyy noted, "each of our neighbors in Europe, each of the other partners sees how critical Ukraine's need for air defense is."

"It is here, right now, it is our opportunity to overcome Russian terror that the world can prove that everyone equally perceives terror as a crime. If Russia is allowed to continue to do this, if Russian missiles and drones hit not only Ukraine, but also the determination of the partners, this will be a global resolution to terror," he emphasized.

"We need air defense and other defense support, not turning a blind eye and long discussions," the president added.