12:34 02.05.2024

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

The enemy managed to break through and gain a foothold in Ocheretyne in Pokrovsk district, however, the part in which the enemy is located is under the fire control of Ukrainian soldiers, the fighting continues, speaker of the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Regarding Ocheretyne. The enemy has broken through and gained a foothold in this settlement. The part in which the enemy is located is under our fire control. Measures are being taken to drive him out of there. Heavy fighting also continues there, but the situation is under the control of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Voloshyn said.

The speaker emphasized that the Ukrainian forces are taking all measures to stabilize the situation in this direction and return Ocheretyne under control.

"For this purpose, additional reserve forces and means were introduced," Voloshyn said.

In general, as noted by the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia, the most difficult situation is now in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, fierce battles continue.

Voloshyn recalled that the enemy has deployed up to four of its brigades of the Russian Armed Forces in these directions and is trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, and wants to break through to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

"In these directions, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes, but he was unable to gain an operational advantage. To strengthen the defense in these directions and replace units that suffered losses, we are moving brigades that have restored their combat effectiveness," the speaker noted.

