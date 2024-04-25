Ukraine's army liquidates 1,040 invaders in one day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

In one day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,040 enemy personnel, 13 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, one air defense system, one MLRS, 10 UAVs, one cruise missile, and 59 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 25, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 462,980 (1,040 more) people, tanks - 7,255 (13 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 13,942 (14 more) units, artillery systems - 11,836 (28 more) units, MLRS - 1,049 (one more) units, air defense systems - 772 (one more) units, aircraft - 348 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 9,449 (ten more), cruise missiles - 2,118 (one more) units, ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15,949 (57 more) units, special equipment - 1,946 (two more) units," according to the message posted on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The data are being clarified.