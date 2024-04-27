Facts

15:45 27.04.2024

Ukraine's Embassy in Slovakia to transfer four underwater drones to State Emergency Service for humanitarian demining

1 min read
The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia purchased four Chasing M2 Pro Max underwater drones (with a range of 200 meters) for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said on the Telegram channel on April 26.

The diplomatic mission plans to transfer drones to the State Emergency Service in the near future to carry out underwater humanitarian demining tasks.

"Thanks to this equipment, it will be possible to neutralize more explosive devices, and then save more lives and speed up the process of restoration of Ukrainian waters," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Embassy expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Slovakia, in particular the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, and the Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation SlovakAid for financial assistance in the procurement of underwater drones.

Tags: #drones

