PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the purchase of drones, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today the government is allocating an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the purchase of drones. This is an additional resource to UAH 43.3 billion that we have already allocated for drones this year. The funds will go to the State Special Communications Service, which is involved in the relevant purchases," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel following the government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, for the allocated funds, 300,000 drones will be supplied to our Security and Defense Forces.