Facts

19:15 25.05.2023

Zelenskyy calls on European Committee of Regions to cooperate with Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy calls on European Committee of Regions to cooperate with Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European Committee of the Regions to cooperate with the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine.

"We established a special institution in Ukraine – the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. This is a platform that we invented to provide more opportunities for development to our regions and communities, to make better interaction between the central government and local authorities. Obviously, Congress must also play a fundamental role in the reconstruction efforts," he said on Thursday, addressing the European Committee of the Regions via a video linkup.

"I invite you to join the work of the Offices of International Cooperation, which are being created with a view to greater efficiency in the work on the recovery of Ukraine. And I invite you, actually, to visit our country – to visit that part of our Europe in which the fate of our Europe is being decided both with weapons and rebuilding," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "the system of governance in Ukraine – even in wartime conditions – corresponds to the European system of democracy."

"There may be different national approaches to a specific system of government in a certain country, but the main principle of respect for regions, respect for communities is indispensable for everyone," he said.

When the decentralization reform was implemented in Ukraine, "we focused on the best European practices of governing and subsidiarity of powers – between the center and communities," the head of state said.

Tags: #eu #regions #committee

MORE ABOUT

19:43 23.05.2023
Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

19:21 23.05.2023
Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

16:23 15.05.2023
Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

15:51 15.05.2023
Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

15:35 15.05.2023
EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

13:23 12.05.2023
Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

17:47 11.05.2023
EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

17:43 11.05.2023
EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

17:40 11.05.2023
European Commissioner for Home Affairs visits Irpin

European Commissioner for Home Affairs visits Irpin

15:40 09.05.2023
New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Ukraine to open embassy in Rwanda – Kuleba

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

LATEST

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine's membership in NATO is only way to ensure Europe's security

NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

General Staff: Russians deploy about 300 military personnel on Dzharylhach Island

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Denmark, Netherlands in charge of European group for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Ukraine to open embassy in Rwanda – Kuleba

Danilov: Ukraine must win not only in war, but also in peace

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

AD
AD
AD
AD