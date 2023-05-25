Zelenskyy calls on European Committee of Regions to cooperate with Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European Committee of the Regions to cooperate with the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine.

"We established a special institution in Ukraine – the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. This is a platform that we invented to provide more opportunities for development to our regions and communities, to make better interaction between the central government and local authorities. Obviously, Congress must also play a fundamental role in the reconstruction efforts," he said on Thursday, addressing the European Committee of the Regions via a video linkup.

"I invite you to join the work of the Offices of International Cooperation, which are being created with a view to greater efficiency in the work on the recovery of Ukraine. And I invite you, actually, to visit our country – to visit that part of our Europe in which the fate of our Europe is being decided both with weapons and rebuilding," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "the system of governance in Ukraine – even in wartime conditions – corresponds to the European system of democracy."

"There may be different national approaches to a specific system of government in a certain country, but the main principle of respect for regions, respect for communities is indispensable for everyone," he said.

When the decentralization reform was implemented in Ukraine, "we focused on the best European practices of governing and subsidiarity of powers – between the center and communities," the head of state said.