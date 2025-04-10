Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's move towards the European Union and integration into the single market with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

"I am convinced that our country's accession to the European Union is a key guarantee of its security, and I believe that together we will succeed on this path. We count on the European Union's assistance throughout the entire European integration process. I thanked Ms. Kos for her leadership in supporting Ukraine in this direction," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the parties paid attention to the issue of trade liberalization and the use of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine.