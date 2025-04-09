Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:42 09.04.2025

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

1 min read
Photo: https://newsroom.consilium.europa.eu/

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine has fulfilled 81% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union.

"Ukraine has fulfilled 81% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU. The greatest progress has been recorded in the field of intellectual property, education, information exchange, humanitarian policy, justice, public procurement, and national security. In these and other areas, Ukraine has fulfilled over 90% of its obligations," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the 10th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council.

According to him, in 2024, Ukraine also achieved particular successes in the customs, medical and financial sectors.

"Once again, we demonstrate that we are able to go through the path to membership in the European Union quickly and effectively. This year, we aim to open all six clusters in the negotiations on accession to the EU, as well as deepen sectoral integration," he added.

Tags: #obligations #eu #agreement

