Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:35 10.04.2025

Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

2 min read
Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

The EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine has so far provided training to 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel, according to a press release on the results of the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, published on the website of the EU Delegation to Ukraine on Thursday.

“The Association Council welcomed the overall support provided to Ukraine by the EU and its Member States of almost EUR 144 billion since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including EUR 49.6 billion of military assistance. It welcomed also the training provided for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the EU Military Assistance Mission, which has trained 73,000 Ukrainian troops so far,” the message reads.

The European Union once again underlined its determination to meet Ukraine’s extremely urgent and pressing military and defence needs.

“The EU reiterated its determination to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs including the delivery of ammunition and missiles, and its commitment to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Association Council highlighted the strategic importance of intensifying work to further support and develop Ukraine’s defence industry and to deepen its cooperation with the EU Defence industry, cooperation which has to be in line with modalities to be agreed and has to take into account the security and defence interests of all Member States, in accordance with the Treaties. The EU underlined that in line with Joint Security commitments between EU and Ukraine it remained committed to contributing, for the long term and together with partners, to sustainable support for Ukraine’s security and defence , which will help Ukraine to defend itself, deter acts of aggression and resists destabilisation efforts in the future,” the message reads.

The EU Council also welcomed the opening of the Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv in September 2024 and the work on its expansion.

Tags: #eu #drills

MORE ABOUT

21:08 10.04.2025
Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

19:52 10.04.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

19:46 10.04.2025
Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

13:54 10.04.2025
EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

19:27 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

18:42 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

14:40 02.04.2025
Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

19:25 01.04.2025
Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

10:27 01.04.2025
EU officially launches Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine's path to EU membership

EU officially launches Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine's path to EU membership

20:45 28.03.2025
European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

HOT NEWS

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

LATEST

UNBROKEN plans to complete reconstruction of rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi, Lviv region, in Nov

Enemy activity increased in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

MSF medical teams perform over 1,000 operations on patients in frontline territories in 2024

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

At Ramstein on Friday, main issue to be strengthening air defense – Umerov

NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

Russia systematically recruits Chinese citizens on its territory and in jurisdiction of the country – Zelenskyy

AD
AD