Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

The EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine has so far provided training to 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel, according to a press release on the results of the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, published on the website of the EU Delegation to Ukraine on Thursday.

“The Association Council welcomed the overall support provided to Ukraine by the EU and its Member States of almost EUR 144 billion since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including EUR 49.6 billion of military assistance. It welcomed also the training provided for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the EU Military Assistance Mission, which has trained 73,000 Ukrainian troops so far,” the message reads.

The European Union once again underlined its determination to meet Ukraine’s extremely urgent and pressing military and defence needs.

“The EU reiterated its determination to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs including the delivery of ammunition and missiles, and its commitment to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Association Council highlighted the strategic importance of intensifying work to further support and develop Ukraine’s defence industry and to deepen its cooperation with the EU Defence industry, cooperation which has to be in line with modalities to be agreed and has to take into account the security and defence interests of all Member States, in accordance with the Treaties. The EU underlined that in line with Joint Security commitments between EU and Ukraine it remained committed to contributing, for the long term and together with partners, to sustainable support for Ukraine’s security and defence , which will help Ukraine to defend itself, deter acts of aggression and resists destabilisation efforts in the future,” the message reads.

The EU Council also welcomed the opening of the Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv in September 2024 and the work on its expansion.