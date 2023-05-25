Swedish Defense Minister holds meeting with Reznikov in Kyiv, discusses further support for Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday to discuss further support for the Ukrainian people.

“Visiting Kyiv together with the minister for civil defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin. Met my friend and colleague Oleksiy Reznikov to discuss continued Swedish support for Ukraine. Impressed by the performance of the Ukrainian armed forces and the resilience of the Ukrainian people,” Jonson said on Twitter.