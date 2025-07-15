Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 15.07.2025

Sweden to continue to contribute to rapid, substantial supplies to Ukraine – PM

Sweden will continue to contribute to rapid and substantial supplies to Ukraine, said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“I welcome President Trump’s important decision to make it possible to deliver more advanced weapons to Ukraine and to significantly increase the economic pressure on Russia. As one of the biggest donors to Ukraine, and together with our NATO allies, Sweden will continue to contribute to swift and substantial deliveries to Ukraine,” he wrote on X.

“Time is of essence. The sooner we all unite in forcing Russia to end its brutal war against Ukraine, the more lives will be saved,” he stressed.

