Sweden allocates over UAH 590 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity – Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Swedish International Development Agency Sida is allocating a new assistance package of more than UAH 590 million within the Tallinn Mechanism, the funds will be used to upgrade IT infrastructure, strengthen the protection of digital products and train employees of key state institutions, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Wednesday.

"The modern war continues not only on the battlefield, but also in cyberspace. In 2024 alone, more than 2,000 cyberattacks were carried out on the public sector and state bodies. Thanks to Sida's support, we will implement projects so that the digital state works smoothly and Ukrainians use online services under any conditions," the message on Telegram says.

It is reported that Sida funding will come through ESTDEV, the Estonian government fund responsible for managing and implementing international development and humanitarian aid projects.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation thanked Sweden and all partners for their consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine's digitalization and cybersecurity.

The Tallinn Mechanism is an international initiative that coordinates assistance from 11 partner countries in strengthening cyber resilience.