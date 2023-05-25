Facts

19:01 25.05.2023

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

2 min read
Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

Ukraine is very interested in Brazil taking part in the upcoming Peace Summit and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Plan, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also noted that the President of Ukraine has a desire to meet with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva.

"Moreover, the president spoke with Lula da Silva. We are very interested in Brazil also participating in the Peace Summit, in the implementation of the Peace Plan. We will continue these contacts," Yermak said.

In addition, according to the head of the President's Office, the Brazilian president has already been sent an invitation to visit Kyiv.

"We are waiting for Lulu in Ukraine, we have sent an invitation. And I am sure that in the appropriate situation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have visited Brazil," he said.

Yermak also spoke about the reason why the meeting of the Ukrainian and Brazilian leaders did not take place on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan. In particular, this was due to the high density of the event schedule.

"The schedule was very tight and therefore it just didn't coincide in time. Therefore, in principle, the presidents, in general, were physically able to see each other only at the second session," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #brazil #yermak

MORE ABOUT

18:33 25.05.2023
Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

18:16 25.05.2023
Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

16:53 25.05.2023
USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

16:16 25.05.2023
Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

11:27 25.05.2023
South Korea may consider supplying military aid to Ukraine after monitoring situation 'on ground' – presidential adviser

South Korea may consider supplying military aid to Ukraine after monitoring situation 'on ground' – presidential adviser

20:53 24.05.2023
NATO Secretary General says timing of transfer of F-16 to Kyiv to depend on course of hostilities

NATO Secretary General says timing of transfer of F-16 to Kyiv to depend on course of hostilities

20:09 24.05.2023
Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

14:18 24.05.2023
Ukraine, Poland signs memo of cooperation on inventory of cultural heritage losses caused by war

Ukraine, Poland signs memo of cooperation on inventory of cultural heritage losses caused by war

19:20 22.05.2023
Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

14:21 22.05.2023
Ukraine, Japan to hold joint conference on Ukraine's recovery

Ukraine, Japan to hold joint conference on Ukraine's recovery

AD

HOT NEWS

Nothing can force us to negotiate with Russia while their troops are on our territory – Yermak

Zaluzhny continues to plan liberation of Ukrainian lands from invaders – AFU colonel

Ukraine must become NATO member as soon as security situation allows – Yermak

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

LATEST

Zaluzhny continues to plan liberation of Ukrainian lands from invaders – AFU colonel

Zelenskyy congratulates African countries on Africa Day

Johnson: Prior to any negotiations, this war must end and will end with victory of Ukraine

Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

Russia blocks 28 ships from entering Pivdenny port in violation of Grain Initiative commitments – U.S. Ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD