Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

Ukraine is very interested in Brazil taking part in the upcoming Peace Summit and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Plan, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also noted that the President of Ukraine has a desire to meet with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva.

"Moreover, the president spoke with Lula da Silva. We are very interested in Brazil also participating in the Peace Summit, in the implementation of the Peace Plan. We will continue these contacts," Yermak said.

In addition, according to the head of the President's Office, the Brazilian president has already been sent an invitation to visit Kyiv.

"We are waiting for Lulu in Ukraine, we have sent an invitation. And I am sure that in the appropriate situation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have visited Brazil," he said.

Yermak also spoke about the reason why the meeting of the Ukrainian and Brazilian leaders did not take place on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan. In particular, this was due to the high density of the event schedule.

"The schedule was very tight and therefore it just didn't coincide in time. Therefore, in principle, the presidents, in general, were physically able to see each other only at the second session," he said.