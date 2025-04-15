Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:03 15.04.2025

Bulgaria's sale of equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP will be suspended - Deputy PM Zafirov

The hulls of two VVER-1000 reactors, which were previously planned for the Bulgarian Belene NPP and which were under negotiations with Ukraine, will not be sold to it, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov told reporters, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Zafirov noted that he had held talks with partners on the Joint Management Board, as well as with the leader of the center-right GERB party Boyko Borissov, and had reached such an agreement.

"We have together supported this extremely important strategic choice," Zafirov was quoted by BTA.

At the same time, as the agency indicates, the Deputy Prime Minister added that these reactors are not for sale, but are a key asset for Bulgaria, part of its energy independence.

As reported, in mid-February 2025, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko had already expressed concern that a resolution was registered in the Bulgarian parliament to cancel the permit for the sale of two reactor vessels for power units No. 3, 4 of Khmelnytsky NPP to Ukraine, the term of which expires on March 11.

