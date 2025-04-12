Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:26 12.04.2025

Yermak holds talk with advisers to French and British Presidents

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, while in Kryvyi Rih, held a video conversation with the diplomatic adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne and the adviser to the Prime Minister of Great Britain on national security issues Jonathan Powell, the website of the head of state reported on Friday.

The main topics of discussion were the situation on the battlefield and further work within the coalition of the willing. Separately, the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of the countries during the recent meeting in Paris was discussed.

Yermak also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today honored the memory of those killed in the terrorist attack by the Russian Federation. According to Yermak, this Russian shelling clearly demonstrates the true position of the aggressor state.

The parties agreed that no ceasefire can be effective without a proper monitoring mechanism. Therefore, according to Yermak, it is necessary to continue working on effective formats for the ceasefire regime and ensuring monitoring of its observance.

