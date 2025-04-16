Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Since the beginning of the day, 87 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in operational information as of 22:00 on Tuesday.

"Today, the Russian invaders carried out 76 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,234 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out almost five thousand attacks," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

According to information from the General Staff, the situation today was hot in Lymany (14 attacks), Kursk (11 battles, one of which is still ongoing), and Pokrovsk directions, where the aggressor carried out 16 assault actions by the enemy, and another six combat clashes are ongoing.