19:36 09.04.2025

Yermak discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with Ghanaian presidential advisor

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of Ghana Prosper Douglas Kwaku Bani, the presidential press service reports.

"We seek to strengthen interaction between Ukraine and Ghana. Ghana is one of Ukraine's most important and promising partners in West Africa. I believe that the recent opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in Ghana will contribute to our further cooperation," Yermak noted.

He also emphasized that Ukraine seeks to achieve a just and lasting peace, but Russia is doing everything to further prolong the war. In particular, Andriy Yermak called the brutal Russian attack on Kryvy Rih, which claimed the lives of 20 people, including nine children, evidence of this.

Separately, Yermak noted that Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food security and continues to implement the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

The parties also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Ghana in the fields of agriculture, digital transformation, food security, transport and education and agreed to intensify practical dialogue in the near future.

