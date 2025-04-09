Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:42 09.04.2025

Yermak talks with adviser to British PM

1 min read
Yermak talks with adviser to British PM

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a phone conversation with National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Jonathan Powell. They discussed the security situation and joint efforts with partners to achieve peace for Ukraine, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

“The primary focus of the conversation was the security situation and joint efforts with partners aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. In particular, both sides highlighted the importance of last week’s visit to Ukraine by the Chiefs of Defense of France and the United Kingdom,” the message reads.

Yermak and Powell also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Additionally, the parties discussed the need to step up efforts on the humanitarian track with the involvement of international mediators. This includes securing the release of all military and civilian prisoners, as well as the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia.

Tags: #yermak #jonathan_powell

