16:16 25.05.2023

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto made a decision to supply Ukraine with additional military assistance based on a government proposal, according to the website of the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

The new aid package includes, in particular, anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition, but for operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of aid, no additional information about the specific content, method of delivery or schedule of assistance will be provided. The additional assistance took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Finnish Defense Forces.

The total amount of the tranche will be EUR 109 million. This is the sixteenth delivery of military aid from Finland to Ukraine, the ministry notes.

"Finland will continue to support Ukraine together with our international partners. The recoverable value of all defense aid packages delivered by Finland to Ukraine now amounts to EUR 1.1 billion," Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said.

 

