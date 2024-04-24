Facts

09:41 24.04.2024

Biden to urgently sign Ukraine aid legislation to begin sending weapons, equipment this week

1 min read
Biden to urgently sign Ukraine aid legislation to begin sending weapons, equipment this week

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign the Ukraine Assistance Act to begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week, according to a statement published on the White House website.

"Tonight, a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history's call at this critical inflection point... I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," Biden said in the statement.

"The need is urgent: for Ukraine, facing unrelenting bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti; and for our partners seeking security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the U.S. president said.

He also thanked Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and all the bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for this bill.

"This critical legislation will make our nation and world more secure as we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin," Biden stressed.

Tags: #assistance #biden

MORE ABOUT

11:34 23.04.2024
URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

20:25 22.04.2024
Biden assures Zelenskyy that if approved by Senate, he would immediately sign law on aid to Ukraine

Biden assures Zelenskyy that if approved by Senate, he would immediately sign law on aid to Ukraine

20:39 19.04.2024
Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

12:42 19.04.2024
URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

21:24 16.04.2024
China can really help restore just peace for Ukraine

China can really help restore just peace for Ukraine

10:59 15.04.2024
Biden, congressmen reach consensus on assistance to Israel and Ukraine – Senate leader Schumer

Biden, congressmen reach consensus on assistance to Israel and Ukraine – Senate leader Schumer

21:26 11.04.2024
If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

19:43 28.03.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

20:00 22.03.2024
URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

19:44 13.03.2024
EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

U.S. Senate supports Ukraine aid bill

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

LATEST

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

U.S. Dept of State includes national TV Marathon in report on human rights violations in Ukraine

In 2023, some 85 cases of war-related sexual violence recorded in Ukraine – UN report

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

U.S. Senate supports Ukraine aid bill

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Rada doesn't consider bill on use of English language on Tuesday due to resonance of dubbing norm

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

AD
AD
AD
AD