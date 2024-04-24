Biden to urgently sign Ukraine aid legislation to begin sending weapons, equipment this week

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign the Ukraine Assistance Act to begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week, according to a statement published on the White House website.

"Tonight, a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history's call at this critical inflection point... I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," Biden said in the statement.

"The need is urgent: for Ukraine, facing unrelenting bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti; and for our partners seeking security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the U.S. president said.

He also thanked Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and all the bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for this bill.

"This critical legislation will make our nation and world more secure as we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin," Biden stressed.