Facts

09:44 26.04.2024

Ukraine, Japan discuss creation of special tribunal for Russian war crimes

1 min read
Ukraine, Japan discuss creation of special tribunal for Russian war crimes

On Thursday, Deputy head of the President’s Office Iryna Mudra, at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda, discussed the creation of a special tribunal for the Russian Federation for war crimes against Ukraine, the press service of the head of state reports.

In particular, the parties discussed strengthening cooperation to bring Russia to justice for its aggressive war against Ukraine. First of all, they discussed the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression.

"We have two key principles on which the tribunal must be based. It must be strictly international. Secondly, there can be no personal immunity for the highest officials of the aggressor state," emphasized Mudra.

The parties considered specific steps to confiscate frozen Russian assets and implement an international compensation mechanism.

During the meeting, Mudra and Matsuda also discussed the priority issues of reforming the judicial system and legal education.

In addition, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President emphasized that the Ukrainian side is committed to maximum cooperation with the Group of Seven countries, including Japan, in implementing key reforms.

Tags: #ukraine #japan

