Belgium may supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year – govt

The Federal Government of Belgium confirmed on Friday the decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of this year, RTBF TV channel said.

The media refers to statements by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, who announced that Belgium confirms its promise to supply F-16s to Ukraine and, if possible, will deliver the first aircraft this year.

In October 2023, on the occasion of the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels, the current Belgian government announced intentions to transfer Belgian F-16s to Ukraine in 2025. Then it was stipulated that such a decision should be approved by the future government after the elections.

According to the newspaper La Libre Belgique, now there will be no need to wait for a decision from the future government.