Facts

19:00 25.04.2024

URCS volunteers working at HQ for elimination of consequences of Russian missile strike in Smila

2 min read
Volunteers of Cherkasy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working at the headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the Russian missile strike in Smila.

“On the morning of April 25th, the town of Smila in Cherkasy region was targeted by a rocket attack … The Cherkasy regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross is collaborating with the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy region, as well as regional and district state administrations, at the emergency response headquarters,” URCS said on Facebook.

Volunteers are distributing humanitarian aid, including blankets and materials to temporarily cover damaged buildings and windows. Additionally, the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Cherkasy region is providing assistance to the affected individuals, inspecting destroyed buildings, collecting and assessing the needs of those whose homes were impacted by the strike.

As reported, 47 private houses on several streets were damaged by the blast wave and debris, windows in neighboring high-rise buildings were broken. Six residents turned to doctors for help.

According to the press service of Cherkasy regional prosecutor's office, the enemy used the Iskander cruise missile. As a result of the missile strike in Cherkasy region, an object of critical infrastructure was also damaged by an explosive wave and debris.

