Facts

17:50 23.04.2024

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

2 min read
Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

According to the announced schedule, the start of consideration in the Senate of a package of documents on assistance, including assistance to Ukraine, is scheduled for 13:00 Washington time (20:00 Kyiv time), Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Facebook.

She said before making a decision, the Senate will hold two roll call votes on Senator Chuck Schumer's amendment to H.R. 815, since, according to the agreed procedure, bills passed on Saturday, April 20, by the House of Representatives are combined into one package and are submitted to the Senate as amendments to Senate Bill H.R. 815, passed on February 13, 2024, and on a motion to close debate on the Homeland Security Bill H.R. 815, which in turn will allow the bill to be voted on.

"After these two votes (subject to their approval), senators will have 30 hours (but not more than an hour each) to discuss the bill, after which a final vote will be taken. Last time, in February, senators' speeches lasted all night. And in fact, the duration of this part of the procedure will depend on how many senators express a desire to speak, and how long they will speak. We will inform you about the progress of this consideration, which is important for us," Markarova said.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #aid

MORE ABOUT

19:11 23.04.2024
USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

17:19 23.04.2024
Ukraine, NATO agree on May work plan to intensify proposals for Washington summit – Defense Ministry

Ukraine, NATO agree on May work plan to intensify proposals for Washington summit – Defense Ministry

19:53 22.04.2024
US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

15:49 22.04.2024
Slovak citizens raise over EUR 3 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

Slovak citizens raise over EUR 3 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

15:36 22.04.2024
Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

15:10 22.04.2024
US Senate to vote on bills on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tues, April 23 – majority leader

US Senate to vote on bills on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tues, April 23 – majority leader

15:04 22.04.2024
Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

09:24 22.04.2024
US House of Reps votes to provide assistance to Ukraine

US House of Reps votes to provide assistance to Ukraine

20:39 19.04.2024
Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

20:37 19.04.2024
The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

Danish govt to allocate another EUR 380 mln for restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, construction of wind farms – minister

LATEST

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Rada doesn't consider bill on use of English language on Tuesday due to resonance of dubbing norm

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

Govt dismisses Polovenko as Dpty Defense Minister

Danish govt to allocate another EUR 380 mln for restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, construction of wind farms – minister

Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

Zelenskyy counting on Denmark's help in finding additional air defense systems for Mykolaiv region

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV – AUTHORITIES

AD
AD
AD
AD