Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

According to the announced schedule, the start of consideration in the Senate of a package of documents on assistance, including assistance to Ukraine, is scheduled for 13:00 Washington time (20:00 Kyiv time), Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Facebook.

She said before making a decision, the Senate will hold two roll call votes on Senator Chuck Schumer's amendment to H.R. 815, since, according to the agreed procedure, bills passed on Saturday, April 20, by the House of Representatives are combined into one package and are submitted to the Senate as amendments to Senate Bill H.R. 815, passed on February 13, 2024, and on a motion to close debate on the Homeland Security Bill H.R. 815, which in turn will allow the bill to be voted on.

"After these two votes (subject to their approval), senators will have 30 hours (but not more than an hour each) to discuss the bill, after which a final vote will be taken. Last time, in February, senators' speeches lasted all night. And in fact, the duration of this part of the procedure will depend on how many senators express a desire to speak, and how long they will speak. We will inform you about the progress of this consideration, which is important for us," Markarova said.