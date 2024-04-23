Ukraine, NATO agree on May work plan to intensify proposals for Washington summit – Defense Ministry

Representatives of Ukraine and NATO agreed on a work plan for May to intensify proposals for the Washington summit in July, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Representatives of Ukraine and NATO, at a meeting in Poland, agreed on a work plan for May 2024 to intensify proposals for the Alliance's summit in Washington in July this year," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the work plan includes developing a concept for final approval before the NATO summit, finalizing the structure of JATEC (Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center), projecting financial costs after acquiring full operational capabilities of JATEC, as well as submitting proposals for attracting human resources to ensure JATEC functions and develop proposals for communication and information exchange.

"The results of the meeting in Poland are another step for the establishment of the Center as an institution aimed at strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the Alliance. Interoperability, institutional development, studying the experience of war are our common tasks," Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Stanislav Haider said.