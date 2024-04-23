Facts

17:19 23.04.2024

Ukraine, NATO agree on May work plan to intensify proposals for Washington summit – Defense Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine, NATO agree on May work plan to intensify proposals for Washington summit – Defense Ministry

Representatives of Ukraine and NATO agreed on a work plan for May to intensify proposals for the Washington summit in July, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Representatives of Ukraine and NATO, at a meeting in Poland, agreed on a work plan for May 2024 to intensify proposals for the Alliance's summit in Washington in July this year," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the work plan includes developing a concept for final approval before the NATO summit, finalizing the structure of JATEC (Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center), projecting financial costs after acquiring full operational capabilities of JATEC, as well as submitting proposals for attracting human resources to ensure JATEC functions and develop proposals for communication and information exchange.

"The results of the meeting in Poland are another step for the establishment of the Center as an institution aimed at strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the Alliance. Interoperability, institutional development, studying the experience of war are our common tasks," Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Stanislav Haider said.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

17:50 23.04.2024
Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

09:24 22.04.2024
US House of Reps votes to provide assistance to Ukraine

US House of Reps votes to provide assistance to Ukraine

16:54 20.04.2024
Partners’ aviation could shoot down Russian missiles flying across Ukraine, its neighbors – Zelenskyy

Partners’ aviation could shoot down Russian missiles flying across Ukraine, its neighbors – Zelenskyy

19:28 19.04.2024
Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

18:57 19.04.2024
Ukraine, Israel on same side against partnership between Russia and Iran – Yermak

Ukraine, Israel on same side against partnership between Russia and Iran – Yermak

11:58 19.04.2024
UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

10:14 19.04.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO compiles data about available air defense systems, focused on Patriot, working with Allies to redeploy some of their systems to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO compiles data about available air defense systems, focused on Patriot, working with Allies to redeploy some of their systems to Ukraine

20:12 18.04.2024
Scholz: We hope that six more Patriot systems to be found for Ukraine from NATO

Scholz: We hope that six more Patriot systems to be found for Ukraine from NATO

19:56 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

19:05 17.04.2024
The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

Danish govt to allocate another EUR 380 mln for restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, construction of wind farms – minister

LATEST

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Rada doesn't consider bill on use of English language on Tuesday due to resonance of dubbing norm

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

Govt dismisses Polovenko as Dpty Defense Minister

Danish govt to allocate another EUR 380 mln for restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, construction of wind farms – minister

Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

Zelenskyy counting on Denmark's help in finding additional air defense systems for Mykolaiv region

AD
AD
AD
AD