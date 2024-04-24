U.S. Senate supports Ukraine aid bill

The Upper House of the U.S. Congress (Senate) supported the bill to provide assistance to Ukraine, with 79 votes.

The law should soon be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

As reported, the bill approved on April 22 by the lower house of the U.S. Congress (House of Representatives) provides for the allocation of almost $61 billion for purposes related to supporting Ukraine.

In addition to aid to Ukraine, the package also includes $26 billion in aid to Israel, $8 billion in support of U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as provisions for new sanctions against the Russian Federation, China and Iran and powers for the U.S. president to use frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

On April 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, during which Biden assured him that if the bill was approved by the Senate, he would immediately sign the law.

The White House website confirms Biden's words that his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages for Ukraine in combat and air defense once the Senate passes the supplemental national security package and he signs it into law.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine would receive long-range ATACMS missiles in the U.S. aid package.