NATO Secretary General says timing of transfer of F-16 to Kyiv to depend on course of hostilities

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the final decision on the transfer of military aircraft to Ukraine will depend on how the situation on the battlefield develops.

He said at a press conference in Brussels that it remains to be decided when and how this will happen. Depending on the fighting and how the situation on the battlefield develops, a final decision will be made on the issue of aircraft delivery, he said.

The Secretary General of the Alliance noted that it is necessary to act step by step in this matter, therefore, he considers it expedient to begin training Ukrainian pilots to navigate Western fighters.