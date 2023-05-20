Facts

12:51 20.05.2023

G7 countries promise to continue supporting Ukraine, call upon Russia to stop aggression

2 min read
G7 countries promise to continue supporting Ukraine, call upon Russia to stop aggression

At the summit in Hiroshima, the G7 countries promised to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"At our meeting today in Hiroshima, we, the Leaders of the G7, reaffirmed our commitment to

stand together against Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a communiqué.

"We are renewing our commitment to provide the financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support Ukraine requires for as long as it takes," according to the document.

In addition, the G7 leaders announced the imposition of further sanctions and measures to "increase the costs to Russia and those who are supporting its war effort. And we are taking steps to support partners worldwide as they navigate the suffering caused by the Russia’s war, including through humanitarian assistance."

As noted, the G7 countries intend to further develop efforts "to ensure that Russia is no longer able to weaponize the availability of energy against us and against the world."

"We urge Russia to stop its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Russia started this war and can end this war," according to the document.

