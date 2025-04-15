Interfax-Ukraine
15:41 15.04.2025

USA blocks G7 statement condemning Russian missile strike on Sumy – media

The United States has told its Group of Seven (G7) allies it would not back a statement condemning Russia's Palm Sunday missile strike on the city of Sumy because it wanted to "continue negotiations with Moscow," Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

"President Donald Trump’s administration told allies it couldn’t sign the statement denouncing the attack as it is “working to preserve the space to negotiate peace,” according to people familiar with diplomatic correspondence, as meetings continue between the White House and the Kremlin," the agency reported.

Canada, which holds the G-7 presidency this year, told allies it would be impossible to move forward with the statement without U.S. approval, the people said.

The G7 statement was planned to say the Sumy attack was proof that Russia was "determined to continue the war," according to drafts seen by Bloomberg.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on Sunday took the lives of 35 civilians, including two children, 125 people were injured, including 15 children, 44 people are currently in hospitals, seven are in serious condition.

Tags: #sumy #g7 #usa

