09:39 12.05.2023

Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

On Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a comprehensive strategic plan for reforming the system of state law and order.

“Today, I approved a comprehensive strategic plan for reforming our law enforcement system - all law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor's office. This is a detailed document designed until 2027,” Zelenskyy said in his traditional video address.

In particular, according to the President, it is now necessary to ensure such a system of guaranteeing justice and law and order that will meet the goals of Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU and guarantee the foundations of a new social contract, which are being determined now when protecting the state.

“Every element of the state system – law enforcement agencies, first and foremost – must work in such a way that people really feel safe and secure, that people really feel justice, that it is guaranteed at the level of institutions by the daily work of those by whom people judge the state,” he said.

“Trust within the state and trust in the state are built on trust in those who act on behalf of the state. Law enforcement and the prosecution system are key to this,” Zelenskyy added.

The Head of State also noted that it is necessary to ensure maximum security, freedom, respect for the law and the person in Ukraine.

“And this is the answer to the question of what kind of Ukraine we are building after the war. A state that respects its people and is respected in the world. A state whose example of life is respected by everyone. The path to this begins now,“ he concluded.

