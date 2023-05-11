Facts

19:25 11.05.2023

Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

2 min read
On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak took part in a security briefing for a delegation from Brazil headed by Chief Advisor to the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil Celso Amorim.

According to the presidential press service, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Roman Mashovets, Advisor – President's Commissioner for Children's Rights and Children's Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets.

During the meeting, the guests were informed about the challenges facing Ukraine due to the invasion of the Russian Federation, the current situation at the front, the actions of the Russian occupiers, in particular the recent missile attacks by Russia on civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian citizens, as well as the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Advisor – President's Commissioner for Children's Rights and Children's Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk informed the Brazilian delegation about the situation with the deportation of Ukrainian children to the temporarily occupied territories and Russia.

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets spoke about the damage to Ukraine's environment caused by Russian aggression.

"The only plan capable of stopping Russian aggression in Ukraine is the Ukrainian Peace Formula," emphasized Yermak.

The Head of the President's Office expressed hope for a further balanced position of Brazil and President Lula da Silva personally regarding the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Yermak also expressed hope that Brazil will facilitate the invitation of our country to this year's Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the EU, which will be held in Brussels in July.

"We would be grateful to the Brazilian side and personally to President Lula da Silva for the assistance in involving Ukraine in this Summit," he said.

On behalf of Zelenskyy, Yermak conveyed an invitation to the President of Brazil to visit Ukraine at his convenience.

