Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:35 21.03.2025

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

2 min read

On Friday, March 21, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, who is on an official visit to Kyiv.

photo-2025-03-21-18-25-23
"We focused on economic cooperation and defense-industrial cooperation in the conversation. We discussed the prospects for the creation and development of high-tech enterprises. Ukraine is interested in attracting Czech investments. For this, we have a network of industrial parks that open up new opportunities for foreign investors," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel following the meeting.

 

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the activities of the Czech patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region.

"We expect the continuation and expansion of the recovery projects. We expect that the inaugural meeting of the Ukrainian-Czech working group on the recovery of Ukraine will take place in the near future, in accordance with the agreements reached during the joint consultations of the governments of our countries," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked the Czech Republic for supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

"Despite the war, we maintain good momentum in European integration and are working to open all six clusters within the framework of the negotiation process with the EU," the Prime Minister said.

In turn, Pavel assured Ukraine of further support and noted that all support projects from the Czech Republic will be continued and developed.

#shmyhal #meeting #pavel

