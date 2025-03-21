Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

The participants of the Core Group held their final, fourteenth, meeting in Strasbourg on March 19-21, at which the group experts completed technical work on three draft documents necessary for the creation of a Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

"The group's legal experts have completed technical work on three draft documents necessary for the creation of a Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine: a draft bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the creation of a special tribunal, a draft statute of the special tribunal, and a draft expanded partial agreement on the management of the special tribunal. Now these three documents will be submitted for political consideration," the presidential office said on its website on Friday.

According to Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Iryna Mudra, this is a crucial step towards the establishment of the tribunal.

"For two years, this group has been working to lay the foundation for justice – for Ukraine and the whole world. I would like to especially thank those who hosted the group meetings: the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Lithuania, Romania, Latvia, the European Union and the Council of Europe," she said.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked all the countries and experts who made such significant efforts. "Accountability must be inevitable, including for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, to reinforce international criminal law," he said on the X social network.