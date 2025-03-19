Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:39 19.03.2025

Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions

4 min read
Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a meeting with the leaders of parliamentary factions to coordinate further steps regarding the peace process.

"The complexity and drama of the situation requires an immediate meeting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the leaders of parliamentary factions. The parliament cannot learn about our negotiating position from foreign media. I believe that such a meeting should take place immediately after Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump," Poroshenko said on the X social network, commenting on the results of the conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

He said the Russians' refusal to accept the ceasefire was expected.

"Putin seems to have invented the perpetuum mobile of war and has no intention of ending it... It is not for nothing that yesterday, before talking with President Trump, he shared his Führer fantasies about capturing Odesa at a meeting with oligarchs. This is the same nonsense as once about Kyiv in three days. It is futile to hope that one or several conversations will stop these three years, 11 years of war in total. And a century of attempts to erase Ukraine from the world map. Despite the optimistic statements of the participants, we, Ukrainians, rightly do not have the feeling that yesterday's telephone conversation brought us closer to peace," Poroshenko said.

In this regard, he said, Ukraine faces a difficult negotiation process.

"For Putin, even the negotiating table is a continuation of the war in a different way. However, from what happened yesterday, when Putin de facto rejected President Trump's idea of ​​a complete ceasefire, everyone must draw the right conclusions. Either Putin accepts President Trump's proposal for a complete ceasefire, or Trump activates the Plan B that he spoke about," Poroshenko said.

Such a Plan B, he insists, is critically important and must appear on the table. First of all, it must include strengthened economic sanctions, the readiness for which was announced the day before by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as well as the supply of those types of U.S. weapons to Ukraine that the White House has refrained from providing until now.

"Ultimately, we need a new bipartisan resolution of the United States Congress on further comprehensive support for Ukraine. And I am ready to join the lobbying for this resolution. By the way, I have invitations to Washington and Florida for high-level meetings. I hope that the Office will have enough sense this time not to block my trip to the United States, just as it just banned me from going to the political assembly of the European People's party, the leading political force of the European Union," Poroshenko said.

He called for refraining from anti-American hysteria and firmly upholding the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

"We can no longer waste time, people and territory. We are interested in President Trump's proposal for a complete ceasefire being implemented. For us, this is an opportunity to finally build fortifications not on paper, but on real terrain and turn the steppe space of the east and south into impenetrable ditches, ramparts and minefields. And if Putin violates the ceasefire, this will make his further offensive actions impossible," Poroshenko said.

"We must do everything that can strengthen Ukraine in these difficult conditions. We will not impose ourselves either, but under any circumstances we are ready for joint work and joint responsibility. We will not give Putin any hope that, taking advantage of the destruction of unity, he will be able to destabilize the situation in the country, cause internal destabilization, and benefit from violations of democracy in Ukraine. And we should not play along in this hybrid war of his. We will stand as a state in unity, this is an obvious postulate. It would be a sin not to draw conclusions from Ukrainian history," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #meeting #parliamentary #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

20:02 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

18:53 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses defense, economic support with PM of Finland

Zelenskyy discusses defense, economic support with PM of Finland

18:10 19.03.2025
Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

18:02 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy: 175 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity, 22 more return home without exchanges

Zelenskyy: 175 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity, 22 more return home without exchanges

17:03 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy has conversation with Trump

Zelenskyy has conversation with Trump

16:44 19.03.2025
Phone conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump may take place today at 16:00 Kyiv time

Phone conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump may take place today at 16:00 Kyiv time

15:49 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss bilateral cooperation

Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss bilateral cooperation

12:19 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy to hold talk with Trump today

Zelenskyy to hold talk with Trump today

11:47 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy would like to know from Trump details of his talk with Putin

Zelenskyy would like to know from Trump details of his talk with Putin

10:12 19.03.2025
Even partial ceasefire will be positive result, bring Ukraine closer to ending the war – Zelenskyy

Even partial ceasefire will be positive result, bring Ukraine closer to ending the war – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Trump to consider Ukraine's request for additional air defense, incl Patriot – White House

USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

LATEST

Trump to consider Ukraine's request for additional air defense, incl Patriot – White House

USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

Waltz to hold talks with colleagues in Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday

Ukraine, Côte d'Ivoire agree to begin deepening trade, economic cooperation – President's Office

Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

Ukraine does not plan to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia – Podoliak

Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

Witkoff claims Russia does not violate agreement on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Ukraine opens Consulate General in Mumbai, India – Sybiha

AD