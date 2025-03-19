Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a meeting with the leaders of parliamentary factions to coordinate further steps regarding the peace process.

"The complexity and drama of the situation requires an immediate meeting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the leaders of parliamentary factions. The parliament cannot learn about our negotiating position from foreign media. I believe that such a meeting should take place immediately after Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump," Poroshenko said on the X social network, commenting on the results of the conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

He said the Russians' refusal to accept the ceasefire was expected.

"Putin seems to have invented the perpetuum mobile of war and has no intention of ending it... It is not for nothing that yesterday, before talking with President Trump, he shared his Führer fantasies about capturing Odesa at a meeting with oligarchs. This is the same nonsense as once about Kyiv in three days. It is futile to hope that one or several conversations will stop these three years, 11 years of war in total. And a century of attempts to erase Ukraine from the world map. Despite the optimistic statements of the participants, we, Ukrainians, rightly do not have the feeling that yesterday's telephone conversation brought us closer to peace," Poroshenko said.

In this regard, he said, Ukraine faces a difficult negotiation process.

"For Putin, even the negotiating table is a continuation of the war in a different way. However, from what happened yesterday, when Putin de facto rejected President Trump's idea of ​​a complete ceasefire, everyone must draw the right conclusions. Either Putin accepts President Trump's proposal for a complete ceasefire, or Trump activates the Plan B that he spoke about," Poroshenko said.

Such a Plan B, he insists, is critically important and must appear on the table. First of all, it must include strengthened economic sanctions, the readiness for which was announced the day before by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as well as the supply of those types of U.S. weapons to Ukraine that the White House has refrained from providing until now.

"Ultimately, we need a new bipartisan resolution of the United States Congress on further comprehensive support for Ukraine. And I am ready to join the lobbying for this resolution. By the way, I have invitations to Washington and Florida for high-level meetings. I hope that the Office will have enough sense this time not to block my trip to the United States, just as it just banned me from going to the political assembly of the European People's party, the leading political force of the European Union," Poroshenko said.

He called for refraining from anti-American hysteria and firmly upholding the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

"We can no longer waste time, people and territory. We are interested in President Trump's proposal for a complete ceasefire being implemented. For us, this is an opportunity to finally build fortifications not on paper, but on real terrain and turn the steppe space of the east and south into impenetrable ditches, ramparts and minefields. And if Putin violates the ceasefire, this will make his further offensive actions impossible," Poroshenko said.

"We must do everything that can strengthen Ukraine in these difficult conditions. We will not impose ourselves either, but under any circumstances we are ready for joint work and joint responsibility. We will not give Putin any hope that, taking advantage of the destruction of unity, he will be able to destabilize the situation in the country, cause internal destabilization, and benefit from violations of democracy in Ukraine. And we should not play along in this hybrid war of his. We will stand as a state in unity, this is an obvious postulate. It would be a sin not to draw conclusions from Ukrainian history," he said.