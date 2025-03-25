Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

The President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will attend the meeting of heads of state and government in Paris on Thursday, 27 March 2025.

According to the Office of the President of Finland, the meeting will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The meeting will discuss issues of continuing and strengthening support for Ukraine, negotiations on a ceasefire and the establishment of a lasting peace, as well as related security measures," the message says.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit France on March 26. In the evening, he will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron.