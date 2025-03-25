Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:20 25.03.2025

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

1 min read
Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

The President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will attend the meeting of heads of state and government in Paris on Thursday, 27 March 2025.

According to the Office of the President of Finland, the meeting will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The meeting will discuss issues of continuing and strengthening support for Ukraine, negotiations on a ceasefire and the establishment of a lasting peace, as well as related security measures," the message says.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit France on March 26. In the evening, he will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tags: #ukraine #paris #meeting #finland

MORE ABOUT

19:48 25.03.2025
Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

12:41 25.03.2025
USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

09:45 25.03.2025
Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

19:38 24.03.2025
Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

14:28 22.03.2025
Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

11:09 22.03.2025
Providing Ukraine with guarantees under Article 5 of NATO without joining alliance is open question – Witkoff

Providing Ukraine with guarantees under Article 5 of NATO without joining alliance is open question – Witkoff

20:35 21.03.2025
Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

19:58 21.03.2025
Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

18:14 21.03.2025
Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

13:08 21.03.2025
EU leaders to meet in Paris next week to discuss situation in Ukraine

EU leaders to meet in Paris next week to discuss situation in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

LATEST

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Govt amends methodology for determining initial sale price of special permit for right to use subsoil – Melnychuk

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

British intelligence calls Kyiv's strike on Engels ammunition depot most successful in 2025

AD
AD
Empire School
AD