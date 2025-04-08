Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever and top representatives of Belgian defense companies, who are on a visit to Kyiv, inspected drones created by Ukrainian manufacturers.

As reported by a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the Belgian delegation visited the exhibition, where they got acquainted with the achievements of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. In addition to representatives of the Belgian government, the event was attended by representatives of 10 Belgian defense companies.

In particular, the delegations presented the Ukrainian multi-purpose surface unmanned boat Magura V5; SHARK-M UAS4 unmanned complex; Nemesis BMH heavy drone; ZOOM reconnaissance drone; RAM-2X44 kamikaze drone and Shulika Kupol MOD24 reconnaissance and strike drone and ground robotic complex Droid TW 12.7.

Phrases of famous Ukrainian figures in the flagship language were written next to each tool.

After that, the delegations of Ukraine and Belgium went to a roundtable discussion on the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. President Zelenskyy noted that he was very proud of the achievements of Ukrainian manufacturers, whose inventions help protect the lives of civilians and strengthen the capabilities of the army. The President emphasized the importance of new projects, in particular, joint production, to strengthen the defense industry and protect Ukraine and all of Europe.

"We need more projects - for today, and for the future. More investments," Zelenskyy said.

The Belgian Prime Minister called defense cooperation between Ukraine and Belgium mutually beneficial and necessary, particularly against the backdrop of Europe's rearmament.

"This is also an opportunity for business. And it would be strange if Ukraine, where large capacities are needed, did not play a decisive factor in production and rearmament of Europe. Therefore, this is a very logical cooperation. This is a mutually beneficial cooperation. This is what we need to do," De Wever said.

