Facts

11:25 10.05.2023

Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

1 min read
Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

Over the past day on Tuesday, May 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 690 invaders, 18 armored vehicles, 15 cruise missiles, eight artillery systems, six vehicles and special equipment, two tanks, six UAVs, one air defense and one MLRS, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 10, 2023 tentatively amounted to about 196,310 (up by 690) people liquidated, tanks - 3,736 (up by two) units, armored combat vehicles - 7,275 (up by 18) units, artillery systems - 3,039 (up by eight) units, MLRS - 555 (up by one) units, air defense systems - 308 (up by one) units, aircraft - 308 units, helicopters - 294 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 2,624 (up by six), cruise missiles - 970 (up by 15) units, ships /boats - 18 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 5,974 (up by five) units, and special equipment - 389 (up by one) units," the General Staff said on the Facebook page.

Tags: #armed_forces_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

18:09 06.04.2023
UK plans to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

UK plans to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

11:58 10.11.2022
Ukrainian servicemen liberate Snihurivka

Ukrainian servicemen liberate Snihurivka

19:02 24.10.2022
Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

12:14 13.08.2022
On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

17:38 26.02.2022
General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks USA for additional military assistance to Ukraine

General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks USA for additional military assistance to Ukraine

21:04 24.02.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

20:21 24.02.2022
Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

LATEST

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD