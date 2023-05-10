Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

Over the past day on Tuesday, May 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 690 invaders, 18 armored vehicles, 15 cruise missiles, eight artillery systems, six vehicles and special equipment, two tanks, six UAVs, one air defense and one MLRS, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 10, 2023 tentatively amounted to about 196,310 (up by 690) people liquidated, tanks - 3,736 (up by two) units, armored combat vehicles - 7,275 (up by 18) units, artillery systems - 3,039 (up by eight) units, MLRS - 555 (up by one) units, air defense systems - 308 (up by one) units, aircraft - 308 units, helicopters - 294 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 2,624 (up by six), cruise missiles - 970 (up by 15) units, ships /boats - 18 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 5,974 (up by five) units, and special equipment - 389 (up by one) units," the General Staff said on the Facebook page.