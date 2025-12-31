Poroshenko handed over ‘Blyskavky’ and other equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/31

On New Year's Eve, Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko handed over the largest batch of Blyskavka strike drones and other equipment to 15 Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades.

The military units received various types of drones, electronic warfare, communications and control equipment, generators, charging stations and equipment for headquarters work, as well as a separate container of protective nets against FPV drones, according to the political party's website.

‘And, of course, we transferred a large batch of equipment and supplies to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — paratroopers, assault troops, marines, airborne and mechanised brigades, TRO forces, aviation and military training units,’ Poroshenko said.

According to the military, the delivered systems provide long-range strikes, which are critically important for the front line, and allow for the effective destruction of enemy equipment and manpower. ‘Blyskavka’ is capable of delivering up to 7 kg of warheads at a distance of up to 60 km, and FPV drones of various types, including fibre optic ones, are distinguished by their high-quality optics. The importance of protective nets against enemy drones is also emphasised.

While delivering aid to the troops, the Christmas nativity scene, which has visited many parts of the country over the past week, stopped by to greet the Ukrainian defenders.