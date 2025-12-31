Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:23 31.12.2025

Poroshenko handed over ‘Blyskavky’ and other equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/31

On New Year's Eve, Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko handed over the largest batch of Blyskavka strike drones and other equipment to 15 Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades.

The military units received various types of drones, electronic warfare, communications and control equipment, generators, charging stations and equipment for headquarters work, as well as a separate container of protective nets against FPV drones, according to the political party's website.

‘And, of course, we transferred a large batch of equipment and supplies to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — paratroopers, assault troops, marines, airborne and mechanised brigades, TRO forces, aviation and military training units,’ Poroshenko said.

According to the military, the delivered systems provide long-range strikes, which are critically important for the front line, and allow for the effective destruction of enemy equipment and manpower. ‘Blyskavka’ is capable of delivering up to 7 kg of warheads at a distance of up to 60 km, and FPV drones of various types, including fibre optic ones, are distinguished by their high-quality optics. The importance of protective nets against enemy drones is also emphasised.

While delivering aid to the troops, the Christmas nativity scene, which has visited many parts of the country over the past week, stopped by to greet the Ukrainian defenders.

Tags: #drones #armed_forces_of_ukraine #european_solidarity #poroshenko

12:31 30.12.2025
Poroshenko handed over new anti-drone systems to defenders

17:41 29.12.2025
European Solidarity initiates Rada special session on talks in USA, asks to invite Zelenskyy

14:40 27.12.2025
Poroshenko handed over five new excavators to the military for the construction of fortifications and container repair complexes

11:54 26.12.2025
Poroshenko handed over six Ai-Petri complexes to protect critical infrastructure

12:09 24.12.2025
Poroshenko delivers large batch of generators, charging stations to the military

11:58 24.12.2025
Russia is fading, but Ukraine must grow stronger to outlast it – Poroshenko

17:07 23.12.2025
European Solidarity initiates halt to UAH 109 mln tender for telethon channels to redirect funds to Ukrainian Armed Forces

12:23 23.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 621 of 673 Russian missiles and drones overnight

09:22 23.12.2025
Russia strikes Odesa region again, targets energy generation infrastructure

11:36 22.12.2025
Only NATO membership, Article 5 guarantees and defense partnership are effective security guarantees - Poroshenko

