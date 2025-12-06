On Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day, Zelenskyy thanks military who are doing everything on battlefield to ensure Ukraine has confidence at negotiating table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated service members on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day and emphasized the critical role their efforts play in strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“This very cause – the fight for a fair peace for all of us – is what these years and these days are dedicated to. I thank our service members who, on the battlefield, do their utmost so that Ukraine has confidence at the negotiating table. So that it has dignity. So that it has strong arguments. Ukraine has all of this. Because it has you,” this is stated in the president’s address on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on his official website on Saturday.

The head of state recalled all branches of the armed forces involved in repelling Russian aggression and emphasized that Ukraine is proud of them all. “Every single person who, every day in every direction, defends Ukraine. Whose courage we see, whose protection we feel. Who gives their all on the contact line. Who changed their own life so that life persists in Ukraine. Everyone is a warrior. Everyone is a hero. I congratulate everyone on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Eternal glory to you! Eternal memory to those who gave their lives for Ukraine!” Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is celebrated on December 6 is a great day – “a day of those who, bearing arms, prove Ukrainian strength: the Day of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. And it’s about those who truly unite our people in struggle, in gratitude, in memory, and, of course, in deep respect.”

“This respect of ours is expressed not just in support and prayers, not just in donations and words, which everyone will undoubtedly write today to their loved ones – the warriors each of us has. This respect is about something bigger. It has become a unique phenomenon, a hallmark of the new Ukraine. This respect has become an art … Different fates. Same values. Different names. Equal honor to all. They grew up in different cities, different families, different homes, yet all were raised as true heroes,” the president said, remembering those who gave their lives defending Ukraine.

“They are among us. Forever. In our hearts. In our poems. In every ‘Thank you!’ message. Thank you to all Ukrainian military personnel. To all the heroes on the walls, who stood for Ukraine and stand like a wall. Who are together – the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It’s more than an army. More than a family. They embody us – all of Ukraine. What we fight for, how, and why. When there are no more cities and villages that aren’t ours. Each one is ours; each one is dear to us. And every corner of Ukraine is defended by fighters from every corner of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy added.