Interfax-Ukraine
19:11 10.02.2025

Heroes among civilians: calendar dedicated to the resistance movement released

The calendar of the resistance movement “The Fourth Year of Total Resistance” reflects the specifics of the activities of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The calendar describes the tasks and symbols of the resistance movement.

Like the previous calendars, 2023 , 2024  the resistance movement calendar “The Fourth Year of Total Resistance” begins on February 24, which was the beginning of both the full-scale Russian attack and the total resistance of Ukrainians.

The calendar is also an invitation to join the ranks of the resistance movement. For those wishing to secretly join the fight as part of the SOF, the calendar pages contain a QR code that leads to the website and the application form for joining the organization https://opir.org.ua/ .

You can view/download the calendar here. It is available in two languages – Ukrainian and English.

Calendar-2025-UA_compressedЗавантажити

Calendar-2025-EN_compressedЗавантажити

