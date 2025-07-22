Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 22.07.2025

Some 9,500 convicts, incl 100 women, join AFU ranks

1 min read
Some 9,500 volunteers, including 100 women, have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the institutions of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine (SCES), the SCES reports on its Facebook page.

"About 9,500 convicts are performing tasks at the front, in particular on the front line. But not all of them are men. 100 women who received sentences serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are usually recruited into communications, logistics and medical support units," the message says.

Tags: #armed_forces_of_ukraine #volunteers

