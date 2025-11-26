Interfax-Ukraine
Video
10:02 26.11.2025

Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

2 min read

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has purchased more than 500 generators for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the party's website, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the European Solidarity leader has purchased more than 5,000 generators for the needs of the Armed Forces. The total capacity of the equipment amounts to 30 megawatts, worth UAH 120 million, ranging from huge units for water utilities to small ones for individual dugouts.

"In addition to the threat of capitulation, the dire situation on the front lines, and the corruption scandal that is tearing the country apart and discrediting us globally, Ukrainians are primarily worried about the lack of electricity. First and foremost, this is Putin's fault. He is attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones. But the money, hundreds of billions of hryvnias, that was allocated to protect and diversify the energy system was simply stolen. Every step was accompanied by corruption," Poroshenko recalled.

"We are struggling. We are obstructed by sanctions, we are obstructed by frozen accounts, we are obstructed by attacks on our volunteers. Despite this, today we have 520 generators here. The whole country is sitting without power right now, and on the front lines they are always without power. Each generator provides electricity for laundry and shower complexes, workshops, tire repair facilities, dugouts, and everything else that is needed. Charging an uninterruptible power supply, a computer, a server, an electric kettle. A total of 520 locations will be equipped with these generators," Poroshenko explained.

"And this is not all. Behind me are four much more powerful generators, all German-made, all of exceptional quality. And all of them, with this high capacity, are going to the Armed Forces as trailer-mounted systems. We are simply doing our job, and nothing is more important than this," Poroshenko said.

 

 

Tags: #armed_forces_of_ukraine #generators #european_solidarity #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

21:21 25.11.2025
European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

17:40 24.11.2025
Poroshenko holds urgent consultations with EPP President Weber on plans to end war

Poroshenko holds urgent consultations with EPP President Weber on plans to end war

10:25 24.11.2025
Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

14:34 21.11.2025
Supreme Court considers Poroshenko's lawsuit regarding NSDC sanctions

Supreme Court considers Poroshenko's lawsuit regarding NSDC sanctions

20:07 20.11.2025
Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

19:38 20.11.2025
Poroshenko Family donates 900,000 square meters of material for military camouflage nets

Poroshenko Family donates 900,000 square meters of material for military camouflage nets

11:39 19.11.2025
European Solidarity calls on parliament to create a new majority coalition

European Solidarity calls on parliament to create a new majority coalition

13:50 18.11.2025
Batkivschyna and European Solidarity parties calling for Cabinet’s resignation, formation of coalition govt

Batkivschyna and European Solidarity parties calling for Cabinet’s resignation, formation of coalition govt

13:20 18.11.2025
European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

10:01 18.11.2025
European Solidarity demands from Stefanchuk to announce collapse of mono-majority – Gerashchenko

European Solidarity demands from Stefanchuk to announce collapse of mono-majority – Gerashchenko

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion ‘Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?”

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security"

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Globalization of the Russian-Ukrainian War'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Problems of the Capital Agglomeration: The Borders of the City of Kyiv'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Tariff policy of state monopolies - JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and NEC Ukrenergo'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment has turned national parks into an industrial zone for harvesting berries, mushrooms, medicinal plants and reeds'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'China's Influence on the Ukrainian-Russian War'

Termination of local government powers: what's next and what are the risks for communities?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system and its practical implementation in educational institutions'

AD
AD