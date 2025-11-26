Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has purchased more than 500 generators for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the party's website, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the European Solidarity leader has purchased more than 5,000 generators for the needs of the Armed Forces. The total capacity of the equipment amounts to 30 megawatts, worth UAH 120 million, ranging from huge units for water utilities to small ones for individual dugouts.

"In addition to the threat of capitulation, the dire situation on the front lines, and the corruption scandal that is tearing the country apart and discrediting us globally, Ukrainians are primarily worried about the lack of electricity. First and foremost, this is Putin's fault. He is attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones. But the money, hundreds of billions of hryvnias, that was allocated to protect and diversify the energy system was simply stolen. Every step was accompanied by corruption," Poroshenko recalled.

"We are struggling. We are obstructed by sanctions, we are obstructed by frozen accounts, we are obstructed by attacks on our volunteers. Despite this, today we have 520 generators here. The whole country is sitting without power right now, and on the front lines they are always without power. Each generator provides electricity for laundry and shower complexes, workshops, tire repair facilities, dugouts, and everything else that is needed. Charging an uninterruptible power supply, a computer, a server, an electric kettle. A total of 520 locations will be equipped with these generators," Poroshenko explained.

"And this is not all. Behind me are four much more powerful generators, all German-made, all of exceptional quality. And all of them, with this high capacity, are going to the Armed Forces as trailer-mounted systems. We are simply doing our job, and nothing is more important than this," Poroshenko said.