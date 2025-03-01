What should we do now? Support the Armed Forces day and night - Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2024

During a trip to the south with a batch of aid for the military, Petro Poroshenko said that the main thing for Ukraine now is to direct all resources to the Armed Forces, ensure real internal unity and work to ensure that the supply of American weapons does not stop, according to Facebook.

‘Half of Ukraine did not sleep after yesterday's video in Washington. We held our fists for Ukraine, and we are convinced that the relationship between Ukraine and the United States is not a relationship between Zelenskyy and Trump. This is a relationship between two great nations that know that democracy and freedom are not an empty word for either Ukraine or the United States. We cannot afford to spread anti-American sentiment. And now the question is what to do,’ Poroshenko said.

‘Many expected Poroshenko to criticise Zelenskyy now. But no. This is not what Ukraine needs now. The country needs unity. Unity in a situation where, unfortunately, as a result of certain actions - I am not looking for those responsible - the Armed Forces of Ukraine were left without the supply of American weapons,’ the Poroshenko said.

‘Against the backdrop of these numerous international discussions, the army and the Armed Forces have somehow disappeared from the agenda. What is happening on the frontline, where are the breakthroughs, what is happening with the supply. And how to strengthen the defence capability of the state. Everyone is limited to the phrase ‘we believe in the Armed Forces’. If you believe in the Armed Forces and sit on the couch, faith without action is dead. What should we do? We should provide for the army day and night,’ Poroshenko said.

‘We hope that the president should have a plan B,’ Poroshenko said. He also expressed hope that after the talks in London on 2 March and in Brussels on 6 March, Ukraine would receive important messages from its allies.

‘First: the unity of Europe. Europe will give us money, weapons, investments in the defence industry. And it will help us bring our American partners back to the negotiating table. This is very important. We cannot weaken our unity,’ Poroshenko stressed.

‘The second component is unity within the country. Unity within the parliament through the unity coalition, reformatting the government,’ the Poroshenko said.

‘And the third position is when and how to end the war. We must preserve the state. We must prevent capitulation. The Armed Forces are the guarantor of the state's security,’ Poroshenko stressed.

‘We have to stop talking and do what our team is doing - help the army. No matter what they do against us - sanctions, obstacles, blocking of accounts. Someone is expecting us to cry about how hard it is for us. It is harder at the frontline. Now we are bringing what we paid for earlier, and then we will find a way to keep the process going. We have just a couple of months left. But we will not stop,’ the party leader said.

‘The Armed Forces of Ukraine can definitely count on Poroshenko, on the ‘Community Business’ and on our team,’ the leader of the European Solidarity party is sure.