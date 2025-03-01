Press Releases

17:21 01.03.2025

What should we do now? Support the Armed Forces day and night - Poroshenko

3 min read
What should we do now? Support the Armed Forces day and night - Poroshenko
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2024

During a trip to the south with a batch of aid for the military, Petro Poroshenko said that the main thing for Ukraine now is to direct all resources to the Armed Forces, ensure real internal unity and work to ensure that the supply of American weapons does not stop, according to Facebook.  

‘Half of Ukraine did not sleep after yesterday's video in Washington. We held our fists for Ukraine, and we are convinced that the relationship between Ukraine and the United States is not a relationship between Zelenskyy and Trump. This is a relationship between two great nations that know that democracy and freedom are not an empty word for either Ukraine or the United States. We cannot afford to spread anti-American sentiment. And now the question is what to do,’ Poroshenko said. 

‘Many expected Poroshenko to criticise Zelenskyy now. But no. This is not what Ukraine needs now. The country needs unity. Unity in a situation where, unfortunately, as a result of certain actions - I am not looking for those responsible - the Armed Forces of Ukraine were left without the supply of American weapons,’ the Poroshenko said. 

‘Against the backdrop of these numerous international discussions, the army and the Armed Forces have somehow disappeared from the agenda. What is happening on the frontline, where are the breakthroughs, what is happening with the supply. And how to strengthen the defence capability of the state. Everyone is limited to the phrase ‘we believe in the Armed Forces’. If you believe in the Armed Forces and sit on the couch, faith without action is dead. What should we do? We should provide for the army day and night,’ Poroshenko said.

‘We hope that the president should have a plan B,’ Poroshenko said. He also expressed hope that after the talks in London on 2 March and in Brussels on 6 March, Ukraine would receive important messages from its allies.

‘First: the unity of Europe. Europe will give us money, weapons, investments in the defence industry. And it will help us bring our American partners back to the negotiating table. This is very important. We cannot weaken our unity,’ Poroshenko stressed. 

‘The second component is unity within the country. Unity within the parliament through the unity coalition, reformatting the government,’ the Poroshenko said. 

‘And the third position is when and how to end the war. We must preserve the state. We must prevent capitulation. The Armed Forces are the guarantor of the state's security,’ Poroshenko stressed. 

‘We have to stop talking and do what our team is doing - help the army. No matter what they do against us - sanctions, obstacles, blocking of accounts. Someone is expecting us to cry about how hard it is for us. It is harder at the frontline. Now we are bringing what we paid for earlier, and then we will find a way to keep the process going. We have just a couple of months left. But we will not stop,’ the party leader said. 

‘The Armed Forces of Ukraine can definitely count on Poroshenko, on the ‘Community Business’ and on our team,’ the leader of the European Solidarity party is sure.

 

Tags: #armed_forces_of_ukraine #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

15:25 28.02.2025
Ukrainians gather 100,000 signatures to revoke sanctions against Poroshenko as lawyers file lawsuits with Supreme Court

Ukrainians gather 100,000 signatures to revoke sanctions against Poroshenko as lawyers file lawsuits with Supreme Court

14:31 27.02.2025
Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

19:39 20.02.2025
Discussion with Trump requires diplomatic skill, no need to agonize over his every statement – Poroshenko

Discussion with Trump requires diplomatic skill, no need to agonize over his every statement – Poroshenko

12:12 17.02.2025
Ukraine's elections being prepared for October 26, Poroshenko claims, but opposes their conduct

Ukraine's elections being prepared for October 26, Poroshenko claims, but opposes their conduct

21:14 15.02.2025
It's Important for Ukrainians to Stay United - Chairman of Munich Security Conference

It's Important for Ukrainians to Stay United - Chairman of Munich Security Conference

22:00 14.02.2025
NSDC sanctions decision against Poroshenko altered on presidential website due to errors – lawyer

NSDC sanctions decision against Poroshenko altered on presidential website due to errors – lawyer

17:25 14.02.2025
Human rights organizations express concern over sanctions against Ukrainian politicians, businessmen – statement

Human rights organizations express concern over sanctions against Ukrainian politicians, businessmen – statement

10:39 14.02.2025
Friday Rada meeting doesn’t take place

Friday Rada meeting doesn’t take place

18:11 13.02.2025
Bildt: Sanctions on Poroshenko to be seen as pure political revenge

Bildt: Sanctions on Poroshenko to be seen as pure political revenge

18:00 13.02.2025
Klitschko, in response to sanctions against Poroshenko, says about danger of political struggle in Ukraine during war

Klitschko, in response to sanctions against Poroshenko, says about danger of political struggle in Ukraine during war

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Three Years That Shook World: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom Continues

On February 21, Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event

KSF will hold a Special Event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Mykola Paliienko and Tabula Rasa Invest in RICH, a UK-Based Startup Revolutionizing Intellectual Property Protection Through Blockchain Technology

Around 80 Housing Renovations Projects was Implemented by Eurodim in Ukraine in 2024

Universal Design in European Integration and Urban Accessibility for All

UNHCR and LWF open new underground schools in Kharkiv to help children stay safe while learning

Schneider Electric has introduced Galaxy VXL, a compact power protection system for data centers and AI systems

Schneider Electric unveils innovative solutions for sustainability and energy based on artificial intelligence

Ukrainian businesses unite for the sake of children of fallen defenders: "For the Children of Heroes" charity platform launched

AD