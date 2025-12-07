Petro Poroshenko handed over four Ai-Petri technical counterintelligence systems to the military

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/petroporoshenko

Petro Poroshenko handed over four more Ai-Petri complexes to the Armed Forces, which have already proven themselves to be effective protection against guided aerial bombs and kamikaze drones.

"Now the task of the Ukrainian people, our society, is to protect every soldier just as they protect our state on the front line. Today, our team is handing over another four Ai-Petri systems. They will be received by the 225th Assault Regiment and the 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade," wrote Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament and leader of European Solidarity, on Facebook.

"Word has long spread among Ukrainian soldiers that the Ai-Petri systems are highly effective. The PDTR complexes are being tested on guided aerial bombs and enemy ‘wings,’ including the annoying and dangerous ‘Lancets,’ ‘Zalas,’ ‘Orlans,’ and ‘Superkams,’ Poroshenko writes.

"The Ai-Petri production facility operates 24/7 and continues to increase its capacity. This is all in order to manufacture the maximum number of systems that will protect the lives of soldiers. While the authorities are stealing from the army, we continue to strengthen Ukraine's defence. Supporting the army not only with words but also with actions is our team's guiding principle. We thank every soldier who fights the enemy and those who help the army," wrote Poroshenko.

Since autumn 2023, Petro Poroshenko has invested over 200 million hryvnias in the production of unique systems to counter technical reconnaissance equipment, ‘Ai-Petri SV’, which have been successfully tested and are used by the Armed Forces, covering a thousand kilometres of the line of contact. For a long time, the state did not allocate funding for this programme. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defence.

Each such PDTR installation saves the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, equipment and weapons on the front line. The Ai-Petri complexes also cover critical infrastructure facilities.