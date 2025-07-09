Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:50 09.07.2025

Defense ministry codifies Ukrainian-made training kit

1 min read
Defense ministry codifies Ukrainian-made training kit
Photo: https://mod.gov.ua/

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the "UF" training kit, the battery charge of which is enough for more than half a day of continuous operation, the Main Directorate for Supporting the Life Cycle of Armaments and Military Equipment has reported.

"The training kit was created at a Ukrainian enterprise taking into account the experience and features of the practical training of our defenders. It allows for full-fledged dynamic training of practical actions of personnel in various tactical scenarios. The elements of the kit are mounted on the equipment and weapons of the training serviceman. The use of kit does not require the use of ammunition," the Defense Ministry's website reported on Wednesday.

As noted in the message, the kit can be used in difficult weather conditions, since it has protection against moisture and dust.

Tags: #armed_forces_of_ukraine #military_equipment

MORE ABOUT

10:31 07.07.2025
German media publishes list of weapons, military equipment that Ukraine allegedly requests from Germany

German media publishes list of weapons, military equipment that Ukraine allegedly requests from Germany

13:07 17.05.2025
Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

17:21 01.03.2025
What should we do now? Support the Armed Forces day and night - Poroshenko

What should we do now? Support the Armed Forces day and night - Poroshenko

19:11 10.02.2025
Heroes among civilians: calendar dedicated to the resistance movement released

Heroes among civilians: calendar dedicated to the resistance movement released

17:53 20.09.2024
Russian forces highly active on Kurakhove axis – AFU General Staff

Russian forces highly active on Kurakhove axis – AFU General Staff

18:44 18.09.2024
AFU say they stopped counteroffensive of Russian army in Kursk region

AFU say they stopped counteroffensive of Russian army in Kursk region

15:18 16.09.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on inclusion of unmanned systems Forces in separate branches of AFU

Zelenskyy signs law on inclusion of unmanned systems Forces in separate branches of AFU

10:31 31.07.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces attack warehouse of weapons, military equipment near Kursk - General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces attack warehouse of weapons, military equipment near Kursk - General Staff

15:52 29.07.2024
Khmelnytsky region sends UAH 116 mln for procurement of military equipment

Khmelnytsky region sends UAH 116 mln for procurement of military equipment

15:57 28.03.2024
Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

New Education Minister under consideration, Vitrenko is candidate - Babak

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

Composer Ihor Poklad passes away

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

LATEST

Lutsk hit by largest Russian attack since full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

Ukrainian girl, 18, found dead in Italy, suicide suspected – MFA

Russian strikes on civilians in Donetsk region kill 3 – police

Ukrainian regulators, Security Service, Gambling Industry Association shut down 133 illegal online casinos

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Soldier gets 7 years for desertion, APC hijacking – SBI

New Education Minister under consideration, Vitrenko is candidate - Babak

Yermak underscores importance of Ukraine's long-range weapons

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

AD
AD