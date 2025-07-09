Defense ministry codifies Ukrainian-made training kit

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua/

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the "UF" training kit, the battery charge of which is enough for more than half a day of continuous operation, the Main Directorate for Supporting the Life Cycle of Armaments and Military Equipment has reported.

"The training kit was created at a Ukrainian enterprise taking into account the experience and features of the practical training of our defenders. It allows for full-fledged dynamic training of practical actions of personnel in various tactical scenarios. The elements of the kit are mounted on the equipment and weapons of the training serviceman. The use of kit does not require the use of ammunition," the Defense Ministry's website reported on Wednesday.

As noted in the message, the kit can be used in difficult weather conditions, since it has protection against moisture and dust.