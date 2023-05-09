Ukraine preparing special system to help clear new territories faster after de-occupation – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing a special system of actions that will help quickly clear new territories after their de-occupation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I held several security meetings with government officials. The first meeting concerned demining... We are also preparing a special system of actions that will help us demine the new territory faster after de-occupation," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

In addition, the President noted, active work is being carried out with partners to increase mine clearance capabilities, in particular, regarding equipment, training of deminers and pyrotechnicians.

"We will cooperate with everyone in the world who has the experience, who has the technology, who has the financial capacity to support us to make Ukraine clear of Russian mines again," he said.

As of now, more than 170,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory are contaminated with unexploded mines and munitions.

As Zelenskyy stressed, their demining should take place much faster than several decades.