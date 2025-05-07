Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:43 07.05.2025

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt and Splav – source

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two military-industrial complex plants in the Russian rear on the night of Wednesday, May 7, an informed source in the SBU told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The cotton ‘visited’ Bazalt - the main defense enterprise of the Russian Federation for the production of weapons and ammunition for all branches of the Russian army (Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow region). There, local residents counted at least seven explosions, after which a fire started. And also at the Splav plant - the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that designs and develops multiple launch rocket systems and cartridges (Tula). After the drones arrived, a strong fire and smoke occurred on the territory of the enterprise," the report says.

In addition, the movement of Ukrainian drones forced the Russians to introduce a "carpet plan" in Moscow region, which provides for the closure of airports. This created a transport collapse. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights.

"Unlike the Russians, who strike residential high-rise buildings in peaceful cities, the SBU works precisely on military facilities that help the enemy carry out armed aggression against Ukraine. Work on weakening Russia's military capabilities will continue in the future," the source said.

