Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with a delegation from the Atlantic Council, a leading American think tank in the field of international politics and security.

As reported on the MFA website, Sybiha informed his interlocutors about the latest diplomatic steps to achieve a just peace and the Ukrainian vision of ending the war. It is based on the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, strengthening the defense capability of our state and increasing pressure on Moscow, in particular through additional sanctions instruments.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine had already agreed on March 11 to the US proposal to establish an unconditional and comprehensive 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow did not accept it, continued to put forward conditions and intensify terror against our state and people.

The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, current issues on the international agenda, ways to strengthen the defense capability of our state, and the possibility of deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. Sybiha emphasized that the leadership of the United States and the strengthening of Ukraine will help guarantee sustainable peace, common security, and stability in the entire Euro-Atlantic space.

The Foreign Minister noted that the expansion of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defense sector, meets the practical interests of the Ukrainian and American peoples and will bring concrete results. Thanks to its unique experience and potential, Ukraine is ready to make a tangible contribution to Euro-Atlantic security on a long-term basis.

In the context of further development of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the parties positively assessed the signing of the intergovernmental Agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-American investment recovery fund.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Atlantic Council for its consistent support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Euro-Atlantic integration of our state. He separately noted the importance of exchanging opinions with leading American experts to strengthen bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States and continue a dynamic dialogue at all levels.