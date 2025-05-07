Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 07.05.2025

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

2 min read
Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with a delegation from the Atlantic Council, a leading American think tank in the field of international politics and security.

As reported on the MFA website, Sybiha informed his interlocutors about the latest diplomatic steps to achieve a just peace and the Ukrainian vision of ending the war. It is based on the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, strengthening the defense capability of our state and increasing pressure on Moscow, in particular through additional sanctions instruments.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine had already agreed on March 11 to the US proposal to establish an unconditional and comprehensive 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow did not accept it, continued to put forward conditions and intensify terror against our state and people.

The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, current issues on the international agenda, ways to strengthen the defense capability of our state, and the possibility of deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. Sybiha emphasized that the leadership of the United States and the strengthening of Ukraine will help guarantee sustainable peace, common security, and stability in the entire Euro-Atlantic space.

The Foreign Minister noted that the expansion of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defense sector, meets the practical interests of the Ukrainian and American peoples and will bring concrete results. Thanks to its unique experience and potential, Ukraine is ready to make a tangible contribution to Euro-Atlantic security on a long-term basis.

In the context of further development of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the parties positively assessed the signing of the intergovernmental Agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-American investment recovery fund.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Atlantic Council for its consistent support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Euro-Atlantic integration of our state. He separately noted the importance of exchanging opinions with leading American experts to strengthen bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States and continue a dynamic dialogue at all levels.

Tags: #mfa #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:48 07.05.2025
Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

10:38 07.05.2025
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine arrives in USA, meets with Witkoff

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine arrives in USA, meets with Witkoff

19:59 06.05.2025
MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

19:23 06.05.2025
Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

17:46 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

20:21 02.05.2025
Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

10:54 02.05.2025
US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

21:10 01.05.2025
Rubio, French FM discuss ensuring just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Rubio, French FM discuss ensuring just and lasting peace in Ukraine

21:05 01.05.2025
Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

HOT NEWS

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

LATEST

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt and Splav – source

Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

UAME initiates expansion of list of sanctioned persons in cultural sphere - association president Sanchenko

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

AD
AD