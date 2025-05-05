Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:39 05.05.2025

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for increased sanctions against Russia, given the Russian side's refusal to agree to a long-term ceasefire.

"We discussed Russia's absolutely clear rejection of many proposals for a real, long-term ceasefire. We discussed the need for further pressure on Russia, this primarily concerns sanctions. Sanctions against Russia for the war must remain and be strengthened constantly, as long as Russia drags out and as long as they increase their aggression," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague on Monday.

